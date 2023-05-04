2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 33-year-old Cleveland woman last seen April 24

Pamela Williams
Pamela Williams(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Pamela Williams.

She was described by police as 4′9″ tall, 134 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen on April 24 in the 8800 block of Madison Avenue and the area of West 65th Street and Clark Avenue.

Call Cleveland Division of Police First District Det. Markey at 216-623-2536 and reference report #2023-123115 if you see her or know where she may be.

Pamela Williams
Pamela Williams(Cleveland Police First District)

