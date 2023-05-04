Missing 33-year-old Cleveland woman last seen April 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Pamela Williams.

She was described by police as 4′9″ tall, 134 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen on April 24 in the 8800 block of Madison Avenue and the area of West 65th Street and Clark Avenue.

Call Cleveland Division of Police First District Det. Markey at 216-623-2536 and reference report #2023-123115 if you see her or know where she may be.

Pamela Williams (Cleveland Police First District)

