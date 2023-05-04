2 Strong 4 Bullies
New ALDI store to open in Kent

ALDI sign with balloons.
ALDI sign with balloons.(ALDI)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - ALDI fans get excited - the company announced a new store to open in Kent at 110 Brimfield Ridge Circle.

The new store, opening May 18 at 9 a.m., is welcoming customers to celebrate on opening day.

ALDI on Brimfield Ride circle will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a release from the company, the newest ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from May 18 through May 21.

