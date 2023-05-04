2 Strong 4 Bullies
Next stop, paradise: Frontier Airlines launches nonstop service from Cleveland to San Juan

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico Thursday.

Officials say nonstop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will start May 12.

Frontier serves a total of 15 nonstop destinations from Cleveland, with fares as low as $29 for a limited time.

“Cleveland is one of our fastest growing markets, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer nonstop service to these popular destinations, including the tropical tourism hotspot of Puerto Rico,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial Frontier Airlines. “This added service provides greater access to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right’ for those across the Cleveland metro.”

Frontier is also currently offering the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass™ for a limited-time at a special discounted price of $499. The summer pass allows access to unlimited flights over the course of five months, from May through September.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

