Northeast Ohio Weather: Slow warming trend

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The very large upper level low pressure system that has been plaguing our weather the last several days has now shifted well to the east of us out over the Atlantic Ocean. It is still, however, throwing moisture towards us. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds today. A few showers around east of the I-77 corridor. Most of us should stay dry. High temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. Partly cloudy tonight. A light wind will allow many temperatures to fall into the 30s overnight. Warmer air will slowly build into Ohio. We will have some additional clouds tomorrow. We went with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Weekend looks dry. Afternoon lake breezes will keep things cooler near the shore. Keep this in mind of you are headed to Cedar Point this weekend.

