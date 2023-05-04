Northeast Ohio weather: Frost Advisory for some tonight; warming up this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Generally speaking, a warm-up is in our forecast over the next several days.

However, in the short term, we do have a Frost Advisory in place southeast of Cleveland tonight.

Those who live in the Frost Advisory area should take measures to protect tender vegetation.

Otherwise, we’ll be warming up significantly over the coming days!

Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.

By Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 60s.

Expect highs in the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

The weather will be quiet and dry through most of the weekend.

New data indicates that a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain, and the day will not be a washout.

