2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Frost Advisory for some tonight; warming up this weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Generally speaking, a warm-up is in our forecast over the next several days.

However, in the short term, we do have a Frost Advisory in place southeast of Cleveland tonight.

Those who live in the Frost Advisory area should take measures to protect tender vegetation.

Otherwise, we’ll be warming up significantly over the coming days!

Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.

By Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 60s.

Expect highs in the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

The weather will be quiet and dry through most of the weekend.

New data indicates that a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain, and the day will not be a washout.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend
19 First Alert Forecast May 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast May 3, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain finally ends tonight; 60s and 70s return soon
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain finally ends tonight; 60s and 70s return soon