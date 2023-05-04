2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Plea expected from 72-year-old man accused in 1997 rape of Brooklyn child

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old Lower Salem, OH man accused in the 1997 rape of a nine-year-old boy in Brooklyn is expected to plead guilty in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick Thursday afternoon.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, his office’s Genetic Operations Linking DNA (G.O.L.D) Unit tracked down Dennis Gribble, previously known as John Doe #147.

Dennis Gribble
Dennis Gribble((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The nine-year-old boy was attacked on Aug. 8. 1997.

O’Malley said the child was walking alone around the woods near North Amber Drive and Plainfield Avenue in Brooklyn when he saw Gribble.

Gribble allegedly told him his son was riding around on a dirt bike and he needed help finding a gas can.

Gribble then allegedly led the child further into the woods and sexually assaulted him.

Brooklyn police officers transported the boy to a local hospital where a sexual assault kit evidence was collected.

In 2021, that evidence was submitted to Gene by Gene, a genealogy vendor working with the G.O.L.D Unit and Prosecutor O’Malley said Gribble’s DNA was connected to the assault.

Investigators then obtained Gribble’s DNA and sent it to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to be tested, where it came back as a positive match, said O’Malley.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Thorn Avenue fire
72-year-old man hurt in Cleveland house fire
Police responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night
Shooting in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood sends 1 to hospital, police say
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’ (Photos from...
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’
The FBI Director said in January that agents would work more closely with local law enforcement...
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?