PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two victims had property stolen from their secured lockers at Planet Fitness, Parma Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying a person of interest.

The man walked into the Planet Fitness on May 1, asked for a free trial pass, and showed a fake Texas ID, according to police.

Police said the man got the free pass and walked into the men’s locker room.

He then left the locker room a few minutes later and headed towards the door, said police.

The man told the front desk employee on his way out that he forgot something in his car, but he never came back, according to police.

Police said the thefts were discovered shortly after he left.

Two people reported having property stolen from their secured gym lockers, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the person of interest shared by Parma Police:

Property stolen from secured Parma Planet Fitness lockers, police say (Parma Police)

Call Parma detectives at 440-887-7316 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

“The Parma Police Department has taken numerous reports of similar thefts at fitness centers, and we want to remind residents and visitors to be mindful of leaving valuables inside the provided lockers,” Parma Police stated.

