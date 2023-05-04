Reports: Browns sign safety Rodney McLeod
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are adding veteran depth to the secondary.
McLeod, 32, started 15 games last year for the Colts with 2 interceptions.
He’s started 138 games over an 11-year NFL career that included stops with the Colts, Eagles and Rams.
In Philadelphia he played for current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
McLeod should provide depth behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.
John Johnson III, a starter at safety last year, was released after the season.
