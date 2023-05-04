2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Browns sign safety Rodney McLeod

FILE - Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) follows play during the first half of...
FILE - Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) follows play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, May 4, 2023, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are adding veteran depth to the secondary.

McLeod, 32, started 15 games last year for the Colts with 2 interceptions.

He’s started 138 games over an 11-year NFL career that included stops with the Colts, Eagles and Rams.

In Philadelphia he played for current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

McLeod should provide depth behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

John Johnson III, a starter at safety last year, was released after the season.

