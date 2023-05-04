Reports: Browns sign safety Rodney McLeod

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are adding veteran depth to the secondary.

Browns have agreed to terms with veteran safety Rodney McLeod — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 4, 2023

McLeod, 32, started 15 games last year for the Colts with 2 interceptions.

He’s started 138 games over an 11-year NFL career that included stops with the Colts, Eagles and Rams.

In Philadelphia he played for current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

It was only a matter of time before Rodney McLeod signed in Cleveland. He’s going to be much more than just a late signing even if it doesn’t show in the box score. Every classroom needs that dude who has the answers to the test ahead of time. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) May 4, 2023

McLeod should provide depth behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

John Johnson III, a starter at safety last year, was released after the season.

