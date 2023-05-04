Shooting in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood sends 1 to hospital, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Brookfield Avenue, police say.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the 12000 block of Brookfield Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood.

Police say Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and transported one person.

A request is out to Cleveland EMS for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

