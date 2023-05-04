2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood sends 1 to hospital, police say

Police responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night
Police responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Brookfield Avenue, police say.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the 12000 block of Brookfield Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood.

Police say Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and transported one person.

A request is out to Cleveland EMS for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Thorn Avenue fire
72-year-old man hurt in Cleveland house fire
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’ (Photos from...
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’
The FBI Director said in January that agents would work more closely with local law enforcement...
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?
Could the feds step in to help crack down on gang violence in Cleveland?