Vigil held for driver who crashed into 3 Garfield Heights homes in police chase

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the 19-year-old killed after an early-morning police chase led to crashing into three Garfield Heights homes held a vigil to raise awareness on the incident.

Maple Heights police officials said officers were performing a traffic stop on a car that contained two people following reports of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. on March 31.

Officials said the car fled from the police and led officers on a pursuit.

Police said the individuals led police through Libby Road and onto Granger Road, where the car hit a tree and stopped in front of a yard in the 13800 block of Granger Road.

Officials confirmed the driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old Naszier Woodward, was ejected from the as a result of the crash and died from their injuries.

Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights (Source: WOIO)

Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights (Source: WOIO)

Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights (Source: WOIO)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.