2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Vigil held for driver who crashed into 3 Garfield Heights homes in police chase

By Alec Sapolin and Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the 19-year-old killed after an early-morning police chase led to crashing into three Garfield Heights homes held a vigil to raise awareness on the incident.

Maple Heights police officials said officers were performing a traffic stop on a car that contained two people following reports of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. on March 31.

Officials said the car fled from the police and led officers on a pursuit.

Police said the individuals led police through Libby Road and onto Granger Road, where the car hit a tree and stopped in front of a yard in the 13800 block of Granger Road.

Officials confirmed the driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old Naszier Woodward, was ejected from the as a result of the crash and died from their injuries.

Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights
Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights(Source: WOIO)
Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights
Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights(Source: WOIO)
Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights
Police: 1 dead following car crash in Garfield Heights(Source: WOIO)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

ALDI sign with balloons.
New ALDI store to open in Kent
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’ (Photos from...
Woof Walk raises funds for Northeast Ohio SPCA to give dogs ‘New Leash on Life’
Michael R. Powidel
Solon police search for missing endangered man
Power of miracle seen in Tremont mural
Tremont mural once a painful reminder of neighborhood's past, but now a symbol of understanding