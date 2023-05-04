Wanted: Cleveland man still on the run from 2013 rape charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a man yet to face a judge in a decade old rape case in Cleveland.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Vernon Wright is wanted on kidnapping and three charges of rape that carry a sexually violent specification.

Court records indicate in July of 2013, Wright allegedly took a man to his home and raped him.

He then took the victim to an unknown location and dropped him off.

According to the Crime Stoppers, Wright has a criminal history in the county dating back to 1977.

He was last known to be staying in the 10100 block of Westchester Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.