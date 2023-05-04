What happened to Kathy Parisi, missing for 26 years?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates is profiling missing persons cases across northeast Ohio this week, including the mysterious disappearance of Catherine Parisi.

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the three women who were kidnapped and managed to escape in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police are still looking for leads in Kathy’s case.

The young mom of two disappeared 26 years ago without a trace.

Kathy Parisi with her daughter Angelina. (Parisi family)

Kathy was working as an escort and took a call in Parma.

But no one answered the door, and she was never seen again.

Kathy’s car was found at Brookview Shopping Center a day later on the west side of Cleveland on Brookpark Road off I-480.

Her keys and $350 cash were found inside.

Investigator Sara Goldenberg spoke with her daughters back in 2020, who are still waiting for answers.

Angelina Speer was just a year and 10 months old when her mom went missing.

“I can only remember our family broken. So it’s nice to have those pictures of us all together, but I don’t remember any of it,” she said.

Her sister Cecelia Parisi was eight years old.

“Shortly after she went missing my life just fell apart. And then Angelina was taken away, and I felt like I had nobody,” she said, crying.

Kathy Parisi's daughters Angelina and Cecelia. ((Source: Family))

Kathy’s case didn’t get much attention at the time she went missing in April 1997.

Three years ago, we discovered homicide detectives were investigating.

But there are no updates in their mom’s case, and Cecelia and Angelina are still waiting for answers.

If you know anything about her disappearance, you can call Cleveland Police Missing Persons at 216-623-5263 or email Helpfindthemissing@city.cleveland.oh.us.

We profiled Kathy Parisi’s case in our true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land.

You can listen to our episode on this case here: “What Happened to Kathy Parisi?”

