19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms on Sunday; lovely in the meantime

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring the risk of thunderstorms on Sunday, especially before 3:00 p.m.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with stronger thunderstorms will be damaging winds and hail.

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, especially from mid-morning through the early-afternoon hours, pay close attention to the weather.

A great way to stay ahead of the storms is with the 19 First Alert Weather app.

The app will alert you if severe weather is moving into your area.

In the meantime, the weather will be very quiet.

Expect plenty of sunshine through tomorrow.

Highs will top out around 70 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

19 First Alert Day: Sunday afternoon for the risk of severe storms
19 First Alert Day: Sunday afternoon for the risk of severe storms
