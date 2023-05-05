2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Police: Assault hospitalizes 25-year-old woman

Akron Police are looking for the individuals responsible for an assault that hospitalized a...
Akron Police are looking for the individuals responsible for an assault that hospitalized a 25-year-old woman.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for the individuals responsible for an assault that hospitalized a 25-year-old woman.

Lt. Michael Miller said police found the woman unconscious with significant injuries to her head and face in the 900 block of Lawton Street at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

EMS officials transported the woman to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Medical Center where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the assault has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Jack Casino one of the places in Cleveland to place sports bets
This Ohio gambling hotline received 3 times more calls since January 2023
This Ohio gambling hotline received 3 times more calls since January 2023
Shaker Heights Police welcomes dual-purpose patrol K-9 Ozko
Shaker Heights Police welcomes dual-purpose patrol K-9 Ozko
Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield officer shot himself in the leg heading towards active scene, police say