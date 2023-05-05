Akron Police: Assault hospitalizes 25-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for the individuals responsible for an assault that hospitalized a 25-year-old woman.

Lt. Michael Miller said police found the woman unconscious with significant injuries to her head and face in the 900 block of Lawton Street at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

EMS officials transported the woman to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Medical Center where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the assault has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

