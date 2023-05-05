Body recovered from Lake Erie in Cleveland
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said authorities recovered a dead body Friday afternoon from Lake Erie.
According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim around 3:15 p.m.
There is no information at this time on their identity.
It is not currently clear where the body was found, or who first located it.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
