Cleveland man wanted for 2022 murder arrested in Wisconsin

Bertram Hicks
Bertram Hicks(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals on Friday announced police arrested the 30-year-old man wanted for a 2022 Cleveland murder nearly 400 miles away.

Marshals said the Eastern Wisconsin Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested 30-year-old Bertram Hicks in the 4100 block of 21st Street in Milwaukee.

Cleveland police previously named Hicks a suspect in the Sept. 8, 2022 murder of 31-year-old Robert Hall, Jr., found dead in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County on April 20, 2023 named Hicks as their “Fugitive of the Week” after being wanted for aggravated murder.

“Our fugitive task force never stops pursuing these fugitives, no matter how far they run to avoid arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a comment. “Outstanding collaboration between the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit and our task force led to the arrest of this violent fugitive over 400 miles from Cleveland.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

