Cleveland RTA awarded $130 million to replace old rail vehicles

$130 million in grant money was given to the GCRTA Friday morning(Source: Senator Sherrod Brown's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senator Sherrod Brown and Congresswoman Shontel Brown joined Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez and local transit leaders to announce improvements being made to GCRTA’s services Friday morning.

Senator Brown and Congresswoman Brown both toured the the Cleveland Central Rail Facility before announcing the Biden-Harris administration granted GCRTA $130 million to replace old passenger rail vehicles.

“Replacing these ancient rail cars will save taxpayers money, keep workers on the job, and improve service for Clevelanders. If you’re an hourly worker, whether a train is on-time can mean the difference between making your shift or not,” said Senator Brown.

The grant is one of six projects in six states to replace aging passenger railcars to improve reliability, safety and accessibility to the nation’s rail transit systems, officials say.

The Department of Transportation says the Rail Vehicle Replacement Program was created to improve safety, service, and the customer experience on subways, commuter and light rail systems.

The grant was funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which dispersed $703 million in grant awards.

GCRTA’s rail lines provide more than 12,000 trips every weekday, and the agency’s ridership totaled 18.8 million in 2022 across all bus and rail routes.

Jack Casino one of the places in Cleveland to place sports bets
This Ohio gambling hotline received 3 times more calls since January 2023
Shaker Heights Police welcomes dual-purpose patrol K-9 Ozko
