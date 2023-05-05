2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Driver with suspended license busted with meth in Elyria, police say

Elyria traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust, police say
Elyria traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust, police say(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio ( WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who possessed methamphetamine.

The stop was made on Mussey Avenue at West River Road on May 4, according to EPD.

EPD said the traffic stop for serving over marked lanes led officers to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Mykal Isom of Oberlin, was also found to be driving with a suspended license, according to EPD.

Patrol Officers Constantino, Lewis, and Tucker arrested Isom and took him to Lorain County Jail, said EPD.

EPD said Isom was charged with the following:

  • felony possession of methamphetamine
  • drug paraphernalia
  • driving under suspension
  • marked lanes violation
Mykal Isom
Mykal Isom(Elyria Police)
Elyria traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust, police say
Elyria traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust, police say(Elyria Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Garfield Heights Middle School employee on leave after allegedly putting student in chokehold
Garfield Heights Middle School employee on leave after allegedly putting student in chokehold
Former Lorain assistant fire chief sentenced for assaulting neighbor, dogs with axe
Former Lorain assistant fire chief sentenced for assaulting neighbor, dogs with axe
Michelle Knight
‘What if today is the day that we go home?’: Michelle Knight recalls the day she became free
Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona
Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona