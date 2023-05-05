Driver with suspended license busted with meth in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio ( WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who possessed methamphetamine.

The stop was made on Mussey Avenue at West River Road on May 4, according to EPD.

EPD said the traffic stop for serving over marked lanes led officers to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Mykal Isom of Oberlin, was also found to be driving with a suspended license, according to EPD.

Patrol Officers Constantino, Lewis, and Tucker arrested Isom and took him to Lorain County Jail, said EPD.

EPD said Isom was charged with the following:

felony possession of methamphetamine

drug paraphernalia

driving under suspension

marked lanes violation

Mykal Isom (Elyria Police)

Elyria traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust, police say (Elyria Police)

