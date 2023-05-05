Francona on struggling offense: ‘These are our guys, we gotta run em out there’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona doesn’t have a lot of answers right now for the Guardians struggling offense but says he believes in his hitters and patience is key, for him and for them.

“These are our guys, we gotta run em out there,” Francona said Friday.

The Guardians are 27th in runs and dead last in homers among MLB teams.

The team OPS (on-base pct plus slugging pct) is 29th at .640.

Cleveland is 14-17 overall, 3.5 games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins who are in town for a weekend series.

Bottom line the Oakland Athletics were built from the ground up to fail at a historic rate and have a better offense than the Cleveland Guardians. — Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) May 4, 2023

