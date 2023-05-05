2 Strong 4 Bullies
Francona on struggling offense: ‘These are our guys, we gotta run em out there’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona doesn’t have a lot of answers right now for the Guardians struggling offense but says he believes in his hitters and patience is key, for him and for them.

“These are our guys, we gotta run em out there,” Francona said Friday.

The Guardians are 27th in runs and dead last in homers among MLB teams.

The team OPS (on-base pct plus slugging pct) is 29th at .640.

Cleveland is 14-17 overall, 3.5 games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins who are in town for a weekend series.

