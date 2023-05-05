2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Middle School employee on leave after allegedly putting student in chokehold

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights City School District this week placed one of their middle school employees on leave after allegedly putting a student in a chokehold.

The incident occurred during a lunch period on Thursday during a fight with two students.

The employee stepped in, which is when cameras rolled on the employee putting one of the students in a chokehold.

19 News spoke to the parent of the child who was placed in the chokehold.

“He was put in a choke hold, how does that make you feel?” the parent said. “I send my son to school to be safe, not to be put in a chokehold.”

The Garfield Heights City School District issued the following statement to 19 News:

A staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is currently underway, to obtain information and determine involvement in a student altercation in the cafeteria at Garfield Heights Middle School on Thursday, May 4th. The investigation to gather statements, conduct interviews, and review eyewitness accounts of the altercation and those involved will continue through the weekend until the District can appropriately identify participants and properly determine next steps.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

