How to watch King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

King Charles III
King Charles III(MGN Online / CNN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - King Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey Saturday.

Here’s how to watch:

TV – 5 a.m. on CBS 19: the Coronation of King Charles III. The CBS special report will air until 10 a.m.

ONLINE – 5:15 a.m on 19 News’ digital platforms and in the live player below:

PARAMOUNT PLUSParamount Plus subscribers are also able to watch the coronation.

