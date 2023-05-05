How to watch King Charles III’s coronation ceremony
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - King Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey Saturday.
Here’s how to watch:
TV – 5 a.m. on CBS 19: the Coronation of King Charles III. The CBS special report will air until 10 a.m.
ONLINE – 5:15 a.m on 19 News’ digital platforms and in the live player below:
PARAMOUNT PLUS – Paramount Plus subscribers are also able to watch the coronation.
