Cleveland dad slain in shooting remembered for community work; search still on for killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for a killer of a beloved Cleveland dad.

Darren Daniels was just 33 years old, and he had three young daughters.

Back in March of 2023, he was shot multiple times after he opened his Loop Drive apartment.

He wanted to see who had just fired shots into his unit. When he stepped out, Cleveland Police say someone opened fire on him.

He died not long after. One of girls was home with him at the time.

19 News spoke with Shauna Sanders, the executive director of Saint Malachi Center on the near westside, where Daniels was a volunteer.

He worked there with the children from the surrounding violent community.

Daniels volunteered at Saint Malachi Center (WOIO)

“Most of the kids knew Darren. It was not unusual to see him walking, not just his three girls, but other participants in the after school program,” Sanders said. “He made sure they got home safely. He participated in our family nights, our parent events. He participated in our larger community gatherings.”

Police body cam video shows the aftermath of the shooting when they found his lifeless body and more than a dozen bullet casings at the scene.

But, Daniels, who Sanders says, was working to turn his life around, is remembered by those who knew him best as a loving father, friend and concerned citizens of Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.