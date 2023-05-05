Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating social media threat sent to multiple schools

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat that was sent to multiple Ohio schools, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says they were made aware by a school resource officer of a circulating screenshot that was sent through Snapchat.

The school’s resource officer told the sheriff’s office that the screenshot being sent around contained a message of threats of a possible school shooting.

Investigations determined that this message originated from the state of Florida, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office sent additional crews to the school this morning and the school was operating as normal, officials say.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says that they take these threats very seriously and officials are working to determine the source of the threat.

Additional schools in Ohio have had the same post circulating, officials say.

