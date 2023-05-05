Man charged with attempted murder after knife attack at MGM Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police a man attacked a woman with a knife Wednesday night at the MGM Northfield Park.

Police said 71-year-old Floyd Fletcher attacked a 52-year-old woman in the parking lot of the racino.

Fletcher was detained by security and then taken into custody by police.

This is believed to have stemmed from a domestic issue and the altercation started inside a vehicle, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple neck wounds her condition is not known at this time.

Fletcher was charged with attempted murder in Stow Muni Court Thursday and was given a $500,000 bond.

He is currently being held at the Summit County Jail.

