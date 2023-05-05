2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield officer shot himself in the leg heading towards active scene, police say

Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield police officer accidentally discharged his firearm while approaching a possible burglary in progress Friday morning, officials say.

The Mansfield Department of Police say Officer Charles Hamilton was approaching the scene on foot when he drew his weapon and discharged.

The bullet struck Hamilton in the leg, officials say.

Officers on scene administered first aid until Mansfield Fire EMS arrived.

Hamilton was transported to Ohio Health’s Emergency Department and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

