Missing 15-year-old South Euclid boy last seen April 7
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Coleohne Bynes.
Bynes was described by police as 5′7″ tall and 160 pounds.
Police said he walked away from his foster home on April 7, and hasn’t been seen since.
Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
