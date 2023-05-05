Missing 15-year-old South Euclid boy last seen April 7

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Coleohne Bynes.

Bynes was described by police as 5′7″ tall and 160 pounds.

Police said he walked away from his foster home on April 7, and hasn’t been seen since.

Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Coleohne Bynes (South Euclid Police)

