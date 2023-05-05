Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen May 3, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, according to a police department press release.

Officials say Yolys Marquez was last seen in the area of West 73rd Street and Camden Avenue on Wednesday.

Marquez is described as 5′1″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black Nike Air Force tennis shoes.

Officials say Marquez may be in a Green Acura Sedan.

If you have seen or know any information as to where Marquez might be contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

