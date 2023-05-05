2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona(Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISBEE, Ariz. (WOIO) - A sheriff’s office in Arizona is asking for the public to come forward with information about a missing Ohio girl believed to be traveling with a fugitive.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said deputies confirmed the location of Kaitlyn Coones, 17, and Jonathan R. Jones, 33.

Reports indicate Coones is from the Northeast Ohio area. She has previously been reported missing out of Akron and Cleveland.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, Jones is wanted by Ohio authorities in connection to a kidnapping.

It’s believed the pair are traveling in a 2021 white Buick Encore (SUV) with Ohio license plates JYG3947, the sheriff’s office said.

Their exact location is unknown at this time, and residents are asked to not approach.

Anyone who spots Coones or Jones is asked to call 911.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

