Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming continues; risk of storms Sunday

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer air is building into Ohio. Still a little cooler than normal today with temperatures rising into the 60s this afternoon. Looks like a sunny morning then a partly cloudy afternoon. Summer like heat will be in place across the central part of the country tomorrow. A partly cloudy sky in the forecast in our area. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. A lake breeze will keep you much cooler near the shore. Moisture increases by Sunday. We now have to include scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. This will develop along the leading edge of higher heat that will be west of Ohio. The threat of storms from time to time will carry into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

