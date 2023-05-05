Ohio to receive $5.3M in national TurboTax settlement: What to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - If you were tricked by Intuit into paying for free tax services, you’re in luck.

Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday announced 147,000 Ohioans will receive compensation following a national settlement from TurboTax.

The settlement, which all 50 states joined, came after TurboTax misled 4.4 million customers nationally.

If you are one of the 147,000 Ohioans tricked by the company in the tax years of 2016, 2017 and 2018, here’s what to know:

Am I eligible to be included in the settlement?

Yost said customers who paid to file federal tax returns through TurboTax in the three-year span, but were eligible for free filings through the IRS Free File Program are eligible in the settlement.

Anyone eligible will be contacted via email by Rust Consulting, the settlement fund’s administrator.

19 News has obtained a full copy of the settlement, which can be viewed in full below:

How am I getting my money?

Yost said checks will be sent out by the end of May.

Those who were impacted will receive their payment automatically.

The amount Ohioans will receive is based on the number of tax years they qualified for, with most being eligible to receive about $30 each.

What if I have more questions?

The attorney general launched a website with more information about the fund and those eligible in the settlement.

