1 dead, 1 injured in Ashtabula shooting outside O’Reilly Auto Parts, police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside an auto parts store on Friday afternoon, according to the Ashtabula Police Department.

Police say officers were called out for a shooting around 3 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 1124 West Prospect Road.

One woman has died as a result of the shooting, police say.

Police say a man was seriously injured and was initially taken to an Ashtabula hospital but later life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital.

Officers located the suspect, not far from the shooting scene and he is now in custody, police say.

No information was released on the victims’ or suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

