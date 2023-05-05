Sentencing for former Lorain assistant fire chief convicted for assaulting neighbor, dogs with axe

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas on Friday will sentence the former Lorain assistant fire chief who pleaded guilty to assaulting his neighbor and two dogs with an axe in 2022.

Matthew Homolya pleaded guilty on March 9, 2023

He was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, cruelty to companion animals, assault, and failure to confine a dog on premises.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on March 9, 2022 on Gore Orphanage Road.

Authorities said the dispute between neighbors turned into a violent attack in which Homolya was armed with an axe.

He allegedly slammed the neighbor to the ground and hit one of their dogs in the head, according to investigators.

Homolya was on unpaid administrative leave ahead of his resignation, according to Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley and resigned from his position Aug. 20, 2022.

