Shaker Heights Police welcomes dual-purpose patrol K-9 Ozko(Shaker Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The newest officer of the Shaker Heights Police Department has four paws that’ll be hitting the streets next week, and his name is K-9 Ozko.

“We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while, but we’re finally able to let the cat… er, umm... DOG, out of the bag!” SHPD excitedly shared.

Ozko is an 18-month-old German Shepherd who was born in Slovakia.

K-9 Ozko and his partner, Ofc. Dan Saggio, completed a six-week training program at Premier Police Service Dogs’ Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

They were trained as dual-purpose patrol with tracking and searches, as well as explosive detections.

Their first patrol date is slated for May 11.

“You may remember that Officer Saggio recently retired K9 Fox, who will now be helping to train his new brother while he’s at home. Think of Fox as the Mr. Miyagi of the Saggio household. Feel free to give Officer Saggio and Ozko a wave and a welcome if you see them on patrol. #SHPDFURiday,” SHPD stated.

