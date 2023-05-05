Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for lawn mower theft in Erie County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a riding lawn mower, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office describes the man who stole the lawn mower with a dark-colored beard, bald, wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, and brown sandals.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving a navy blue pick-up truck.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-627-7553.

