Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for lawn mower theft in Erie County
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a riding lawn mower, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office describes the man who stole the lawn mower with a dark-colored beard, bald, wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, and brown sandals.
The sheriff’s office says the man was driving a navy blue pick-up truck.
If you recognize the man or the vehicle call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-627-7553.
