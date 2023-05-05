2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for lawn mower theft in Erie County(Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a riding lawn mower, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office describes the man who stole the lawn mower with a dark-colored beard, bald, wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, and brown sandals.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving a navy blue pick-up truck.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-627-7553.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Garfield Heights Middle School employee on leave after allegedly putting student in chokehold
Former Lorain assistant fire chief sentenced for assaulting neighbor, dogs with axe
Seymour Avenue: A visit to the infamous Cleveland street 10 years later
