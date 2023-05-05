2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen shot in both arms and legs in Cleveland, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was shot in both arms and legs in a midnight shooting in Cleveland’s Linndale neighborhood, police confirmed.

The shooting happened at 12:11 a.m. on May 4 in the 12200 block of Brookfield Avenue, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said Cleveland EMS took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, but did not specify his condition.

19 News reached out to police to find out if any suspects have been identified or arrests made in this shooting.

Garfield Heights Middle School employee on leave after allegedly putting student in chokehold
Former Lorain assistant fire chief sentenced for assaulting neighbor, dogs with axe
Ashley Summers (Source: FBI)
Where is Ashley Summers? Cleveland girl disappeared in 2007 on West Side
MISSING MOM: Family of Amanda Dean urges public to come forward with tips
