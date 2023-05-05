Teen shot in both arms and legs in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was shot in both arms and legs in a midnight shooting in Cleveland’s Linndale neighborhood, police confirmed.

The shooting happened at 12:11 a.m. on May 4 in the 12200 block of Brookfield Avenue, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said Cleveland EMS took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, but did not specify his condition.

19 News reached out to police to find out if any suspects have been identified or arrests made in this shooting.

