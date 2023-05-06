Akron doctor convicted for sexually assaulting co-worker
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A doctor this week pleaded guilty in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas to sexually assaulting a co-worker.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.
Walsh said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a co-worker in 2021 at a home in Summit County.
A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.
Judge Kathryn Michael will sentence Meranda at 10 a.m. on June 15.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.