Akron doctor convicted for sexually assaulting co-worker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A doctor this week pleaded guilty in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas to sexually assaulting a co-worker.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Walsh said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a co-worker in 2021 at a home in Summit County.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Judge Kathryn Michael will sentence Meranda at 10 a.m. on June 15.

