Ashtabula woman in the wrong place at the wrong time is shot and killed by a gunman, as she’s simply driving down the street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned the identity of the woman who was shot and killed while driving in her car, near an auto parts store at 1124 West Prospect Road in Ashtabula.

The victim’s daughter Ta’la Calloway of Columbus tells 19 News, her mother Rihana Gilbert was behind the wheel of her car when a man with a gun, who witnesses said lives on the street, opened fire Friday afternoon.

Calloway says she started getting calls asking if her mom was okay, “I wasn’t even really sure what was going on yet. I then found out that she got shot and was dead already. I don’t even think she ever made it to the hospital. I thin she was pronounced dead at the scene. My mom didn’t deserve this and the man with the gun deserves to pay for what happened.”

Gilbert’s daughter says had just moved back to Ashtabula from Cleveland and she really made an imprint on the world, her daughter says Gilbert was not only a mother, but a grandmother, the owner of a cleaning business she started during COVID, she was engaged to be married and she was a published author of poetry.

“It’s hard, it’s definitely hard. I woke up this morning and I wanted to call my mom, but, I will get through it, I’m strong, I know I’m going to be fine in due time. My mom was loved by so many people. So, I’m just happy to see everybody share the memories of her with good things to say. It just means a lot to me that she was able to touch that many people with me calling her everyday. But, she was there for my sister and others. It really shows what an amazing woman that she was,” Calloway said.

Neighbors who live across the street from the auto parts store say they heard 6 gunshots, and one bullet hit their home and it actually became lodged in their freezer. A resident of that home was sitting just feet away from where the bullet flew into their kitchen.

19 News has reached out to the Ashtabula City Police Chief’s office to find out the identity of the man arrested, if he has been officially charged and if he remains in jail. Officers located the shooting suspect not far from the scene, shortly after the gunfire erupted.

What’s unclear is why the man had a gun and opened fire.

