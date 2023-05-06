2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body recovered from Lake Erie in Cleveland identified as missing Solon man

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body pulled from Lake Erie on Friday as the Solon man who went missing this week

Cleveland police previously said authorities recovered the body Friday afternoon from Lake Erie.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim around 3:15 p.m.

The Medical Examiner positively identified the body as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

Solon police previously said Powidel left his home on May 2.

RELATED: Solon police search for missing endangered man

Officials have not determined an official cause of death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona
US Marshals offer reward leading to arrest of fugitive with missing Ohio teen in Arizona
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police chase ends in crash with UPS truck, 19-year-old arrested
A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Erie County Saturday...
OSHP: Man ejected from motorcycle in fatal Erie County crash
David Meranda
Akron doctor convicted for sexually assaulting co-worker