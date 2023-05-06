Body recovered from Lake Erie in Cleveland identified as missing Solon man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body pulled from Lake Erie on Friday as the Solon man who went missing this week

Cleveland police previously said authorities recovered the body Friday afternoon from Lake Erie.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim around 3:15 p.m.

The Medical Examiner positively identified the body as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

Solon police previously said Powidel left his home on May 2.

Officials have not determined an official cause of death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

