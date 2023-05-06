GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are currently at the scene after a car crashed into a UPS truck Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Warner Road between Bancroft Avenue and Division Avenue.

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck (Source: WOIO)

Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries.

Officials told 19 News crews at the scene that police were on a pursuit prior to the crash.

19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Police Department for more information.

