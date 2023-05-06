Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are currently at the scene after a car crashed into a UPS truck Saturday morning.
The crash occurred on Warner Road between Bancroft Avenue and Division Avenue.
Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries.
Officials told 19 News crews at the scene that police were on a pursuit prior to the crash.
19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
