2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are currently at the scene after a car crashed into a UPS truck Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Warner Road between Bancroft Avenue and Division Avenue.

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck(Source: WOIO)

Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries.

Officials told 19 News crews at the scene that police were on a pursuit prior to the crash.

19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Police Department for more information.

Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck
Garfield Heights police investigating crash involving UPS truck(Source: WOIO)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona
US Marshals offer reward leading to arrest of fugitive with missing Ohio teen in Arizona
A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Erie County Saturday...
OSHP: Man ejected from motorcycle in fatal Erie County crash
David Meranda
Akron doctor convicted for sexually assaulting co-worker
Cleveland man wanted for 2022 murder arrested in Wisconsin