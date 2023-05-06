2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians send slumping OF Oscar Gonzalez to AAA

Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, one of many Cleveland Guardians off to a slow start, was sent to AAA Columbus Saturday.

“It’s almost like a reset because he doesn’t have to look up the scoreboard right now and see [his average],” manager Terry Francona said Saturday. “Hopefully that’ll help. The other thing is we need to get [Gabriel] Arias some at-bats. He’s too important to our future and he hasn’t swung bat great, but we got to find a way to get him some at-bats, so we’ll work him into that mix in right field too, along with when he plays the infield, just to kind of get him some more at-bats.”

Gonzalez is hitting .192 this season just one homer and 5 RBI in 25 games.

Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled from Columbus to replace Gonzalez.

The Guardians are last in the majors in homers and were shut out 2-0 by first-place Minnesota Friday.

