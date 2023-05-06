Guardians send slumping OF Oscar Gonzalez to AAA

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, one of many Cleveland Guardians off to a slow start, was sent to AAA Columbus Saturday.

“It’s almost like a reset because he doesn’t have to look up the scoreboard right now and see [his average],” manager Terry Francona said Saturday. “Hopefully that’ll help. The other thing is we need to get [Gabriel] Arias some at-bats. He’s too important to our future and he hasn’t swung bat great, but we got to find a way to get him some at-bats, so we’ll work him into that mix in right field too, along with when he plays the infield, just to kind of get him some more at-bats.”

Gonzalez is hitting .192 this season just one homer and 5 RBI in 25 games.

Every day has brought Oscar Gonzalez closer to the path taken by Franmil Reyes with Cleveland. Hot one year, and then lost at the plate the next. I greatly hope Gonzalez can rescue his hitting mechanics. He was swinging wildly and not extending his swing-as in cutting it short. — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) May 6, 2023

Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled from Columbus to replace Gonzalez.

Bringing up Freeman is the right move. I like trying to get Arias more at-bats. It’s time and he might end up helping more than Oscar Gonzalez was. That being said. Still think they need bring up Rocchio and Naylor. Or even Zach Collins. — Tim Whelan (@Tim_Whelan216) May 6, 2023

The Guardians are last in the majors in homers and were shut out 2-0 by first-place Minnesota Friday.

