Guardians send slumping OF Oscar Gonzalez to AAA
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, one of many Cleveland Guardians off to a slow start, was sent to AAA Columbus Saturday.
“It’s almost like a reset because he doesn’t have to look up the scoreboard right now and see [his average],” manager Terry Francona said Saturday. “Hopefully that’ll help. The other thing is we need to get [Gabriel] Arias some at-bats. He’s too important to our future and he hasn’t swung bat great, but we got to find a way to get him some at-bats, so we’ll work him into that mix in right field too, along with when he plays the infield, just to kind of get him some more at-bats.”
Gonzalez is hitting .192 this season just one homer and 5 RBI in 25 games.
Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled from Columbus to replace Gonzalez.
The Guardians are last in the majors in homers and were shut out 2-0 by first-place Minnesota Friday.
