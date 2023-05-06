2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAY Sunday for possible severe storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine early today will give way to increasing cloudiness as highs peak at around 70.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday is an ALERT DAY for scattered storms, a few of which may become severe, as highs reach the low 70s..

Sunday night will feature scattered showers and lows around 50.

Expect scattered showers and storms on Monday with highs near 70.

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday through Friday marks the return of dry and pleasant weather.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

