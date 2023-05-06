Ohio State Highway Patrol focusing on motorcycle safety as summer approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day to Labor Day is the deadliest time on the roads across the country and in the State of Ohio. That increased need to stress safety is being done by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as they hope to keep Ohioans safe during these months.

According to OSHP, “from 2018 to 2022, there were 18,980 traffic crashes involving motorcycles resulting in the death of 953 motorcyclists and 13 others. Another 5,296 motorcyclists were injured. Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Summit and Lucas counties accounted for 33 percent of the motorcycle crashes in Ohio”.

OSHP is hoping that motorcycle riders remember to “ride trained and sober”, as they say a majority of the crashes involving motorcycles had the motorcycle drivers at fault. They advice that riders wear helmets, take training classes, and wear proper safety attire.

For more information you can visit the motorcycle safety website here.

