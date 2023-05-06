Pilot seriously injured after plane crash near Sandusky County Regional Airport, officials say

CLYDE, Ohio (WOIO) - A pilot was seriously injured after a plane crash near the Sandusky County Regional Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say that troopers are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred in a field approximately one-half mile northeast of the Sandusky County Regional Airport around 1 p.m.

Richard Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport, troopers say.

Troopers say Hines sustained serious injuries and was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center by air ambulance and is in stable condition.

The FAA has been notified and the crash remains under investigation.

