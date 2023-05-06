A rally to remember the three Seymour Avenue survivors, a call to never forget other missing children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Church bells rang at noon on Seymour Avenue at the lot where the house once stood.

“This is the ten-year anniversary of the release of Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry, and Michelle Knight,” said rally organizer Kathy Wray Coleman.” Most women and children do not come home.”

Nancy Ruiz thanked the crowd

“This day for me is the greatest day of my life because I got my daughter back,” said Ruiz. “Thank you all for being here and sharing this moment with us.”

City Council issued a proclamation on the tenth anniversary and the day was punctuated by prayers and songs.

Gina’s father, Felix DeJesus, wanted this day to be more than a remembrance.

“We should not stop this day,” he said. “We should continue every day, every hour, every minute searching for other missing youth.”

It gave people like Linda Summers a chance to tell her story, about her granddaughter Ashley Summers.

She disappeared fifteen years ago,” she told the crowd. “She was fourteen years old.”

The hourlong rally more than just a day of remembrance and thanks but a day of renewed hope.

