2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

A rally to remember the three Seymour Avenue survivors, a call to never forget other missing children

Mother and father of Gina DeJesus, rescued ten years ago, deliver power messages
By Vic Gideon
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Church bells rang at noon on Seymour Avenue at the lot where the house once stood.

“This is the ten-year anniversary of the release of Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry, and Michelle Knight,” said rally organizer Kathy Wray Coleman.” Most women and children do not come home.”

Nancy Ruiz thanked the crowd

“This day for me is the greatest day of my life because I got my daughter back,” said Ruiz. “Thank you all for being here and sharing this moment with us.”

City Council issued a proclamation on the tenth anniversary and the day was punctuated by prayers and songs.

Gina’s father, Felix DeJesus, wanted this day to be more than a remembrance.

“We should not stop this day,” he said. “We should continue every day, every hour, every minute searching for other missing youth.”

It gave people like Linda Summers a chance to tell her story, about her granddaughter Ashley Summers.

She disappeared fifteen years ago,” she told the crowd. “She was fourteen years old.”

The hourlong rally more than just a day of remembrance and thanks but a day of renewed hope.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

A rally to remember the three Seymour Avenue survivors, a call to never forget other missing children
1 dead, 1 injured in Ashtabula shooting outside O’Reilly Auto Parts, police say
Pilot seriously injured after plane crash near Sandusky County Regional Airport, officials say
Pilot seriously injured after plane crash near Sandusky County Regional Airport, officials say
Body recovered from Lake Erie in Cleveland identified as missing Solon man