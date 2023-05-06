US Marshals offer reward leading to arrest of fugitive with missing Ohio teen in Arizona

BISBEE, Ariz. (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday said officials are searching for a fugitive that is with an Ohio teenager who has been missing since April.

Marshals said 33-year-old Jonathan Jones, wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment, is with 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones near the Mexican border.

Marshals said Kaitlyn was reported missing to the Canton Police Department on April 11.

Marshals said Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Marshals said Kaitlyn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Kaitlyn has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

