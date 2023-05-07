2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 people killed after vehicle crashes into tree and house in Lake County, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash when their vehicle struck a tree and a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were notified of a serious injury crash on Jackson Street around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say a 2012 Honda Accord driven by 91-year-old Donald Kalman, of Painesville Township, was traveling northbound on Mill Morr Drive when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox.

The vehicle then continued back onto the roadway and across the intersection of Jackson Street, officials say.

After crossing over Jackson Street the vehicle struck a tree and a house, troopers say.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the house on Jackson Street, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Tripoint Hospital where he later died due to his injuries, troopers say.

The passenger of the vehicle, Jean Kalman, 84, was also taken to Tripoint Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, officials say.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers say.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

19 News learned the alleged antisemitic incident happened this past Monday during a junior...
School districts, Catholic Diocese investigating 2nd alleged antisemitic incident against Orange High School Lacrosse players
Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers to start the week
School districts, Catholic Diocese investigating 2nd alleged antisemitic incident against Orange High School Lacrosse players
Police: 2 killed in Bedford apartment complex shooting