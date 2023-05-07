2 people killed after vehicle crashes into tree and house in Lake County, troopers say

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash when their vehicle struck a tree and a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were notified of a serious injury crash on Jackson Street around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say a 2012 Honda Accord driven by 91-year-old Donald Kalman, of Painesville Township, was traveling northbound on Mill Morr Drive when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox.

The vehicle then continued back onto the roadway and across the intersection of Jackson Street, officials say.

After crossing over Jackson Street the vehicle struck a tree and a house, troopers say.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the house on Jackson Street, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Tripoint Hospital where he later died due to his injuries, troopers say.

The passenger of the vehicle, Jean Kalman, 84, was also taken to Tripoint Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, officials say.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers say.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.