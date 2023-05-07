2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son dies at 26

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son Nick Gilbert after the team won the...
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son Nick Gilbert after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, Dan Gilbert’s son, who died at 26.

Nick’s death was made official in an obituary posted May 6.

The Cavs dedicated their 2022-23 season to Nick with the launch of their Bow Tie campaign, honoring millions of those impacted by neurofibromatosis.

Nick was known to bring good luck for the Cavs during previous draft lotteries, including 2011 when they landed the top spot when they drafted Kyrie Irving.

Nick’s presence also brought luck to the Cavs in 2012, 2013 and 2018 when the team landed top-10 picks.

19 News reached out to the Cavaliers organization for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland...
LeBron James: ‘I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph’
Koby Altman
Cavs president Koby Altman: ‘This group, we’re super proud of’
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Cavs center Jarrett Allen: ‘I probably should beat myself up more’
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs eliminated by Knicks