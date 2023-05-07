Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son dies at 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, Dan Gilbert’s son, who died at 26.

Nick’s death was made official in an obituary posted May 6.

The Cavs dedicated their 2022-23 season to Nick with the launch of their Bow Tie campaign, honoring millions of those impacted by neurofibromatosis.

We have partnered with @NFForward and @ChildrensTumor to launch the Bow Tie campaign. We're dedicating our 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert and the millions of others impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF).



Learn more at https://t.co/mEqaLx9AQ7!

Nick was known to bring good luck for the Cavs during previous draft lotteries, including 2011 when they landed the top spot when they drafted Kyrie Irving.

Nick’s presence also brought luck to the Cavs in 2012, 2013 and 2018 when the team landed top-10 picks.

