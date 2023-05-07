Firefighters find bee swarm circling Kent industrial building

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent Fire Department got an unexpected surprise Saturday when responding to a call for potential smoke coming from the Williams Brothers Flour Mill: Mother Nature.

Officials said the department received a call Saturday afternoon for smoke coming from the top of the industrial building, located on North Water Street, from someone who lived blocks away.

Fire crews arrived not to find smoke or fire, but a large swarm of bees circling the top of the mill.

This afternoon we were dispatched to the mill for reports of smoke coming from the concrete silos. Upon inspection we... Posted by City of Kent Fire Department on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Officials confirmed the crews left the scene in awe of Mother Nature.

