Firefighters find bee swarm circling Kent industrial building

The Kent Fire Department got an unexpected surprise Saturday when responding to a call for potential smoke coming from the Williams Brothers Flour Mill: Mother Nature.(Source: City of Kent Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent Fire Department got an unexpected surprise Saturday when responding to a call for potential smoke coming from the Williams Brothers Flour Mill: Mother Nature.

Officials said the department received a call Saturday afternoon for smoke coming from the top of the industrial building, located on North Water Street, from someone who lived blocks away.

Fire crews arrived not to find smoke or fire, but a large swarm of bees circling the top of the mill.

Officials confirmed the crews left the scene in awe of Mother Nature.

