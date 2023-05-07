Kwan comes through, Guardians nip Twins 4-3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians finally showed some power, namely Steven Kwan.
Kwan homered in the 7th to break a 3-3 tie, lifting Cleveland to a 4-3 win over first-place Minnesota Saturday at Progressive Field.
Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save.
Cleveland entered the game ranked 27th in runs and dead last in homers, but scratched out an early 3-0 lead against Twins ace Sonny Gray.
The Twins ace was 4-0 with an 0.77 ERA starting the day.
Gray was also called for 2 pitch clock violations and walked in a run in Cleveland’s three-run 4th inning.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in that same inning for arguing that Jose Ramirez ran out of the baseline to escape a tag at third base.
Logan Allen went 5.2 innings for the Guardians, allowing 7 hits and 2 walks.
Max Kepler hit a 2-run homer off Allen in the 6th; it was Kepler’s 16th career HR in 29 games at Progressive Field.
Trevor Stephan allowed a game-tying HR to Carlos Correa in the 7th but Sam Hentges got 2 big strikeouts in the 8th in his first game off the injured list.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.