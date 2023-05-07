2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Kwan comes through, Guardians nip Twins 4-3

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher...
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians finally showed some power, namely Steven Kwan.

Kwan homered in the 7th to break a 3-3 tie, lifting Cleveland to a 4-3 win over first-place Minnesota Saturday at Progressive Field.

Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save.

Cleveland entered the game ranked 27th in runs and dead last in homers, but scratched out an early 3-0 lead against Twins ace Sonny Gray.

The Twins ace was 4-0 with an 0.77 ERA starting the day.

Gray was also called for 2 pitch clock violations and walked in a run in Cleveland’s three-run 4th inning.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in that same inning for arguing that Jose Ramirez ran out of the baseline to escape a tag at third base.

Logan Allen went 5.2 innings for the Guardians, allowing 7 hits and 2 walks.

Max Kepler hit a 2-run homer off Allen in the 6th; it was Kepler’s 16th career HR in 29 games at Progressive Field.

Trevor Stephan allowed a game-tying HR to Carlos Correa in the 7th but Sam Hentges got 2 big strikeouts in the 8th in his first game off the injured list.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Guardians send slumping OF Oscar Gonzalez to AAA
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a...
Francona on struggling offense: ‘These are our guys, we gotta run em out there’
Texas Rangers' Sandy Leon (12) stands at bat during a baseball game against the Arizona...
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Calhoun, Volpe help Yanks rally past Guardians to halt skid