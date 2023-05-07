Kwan comes through, Guardians nip Twins 4-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians finally showed some power, namely Steven Kwan.

Kwan homered in the 7th to break a 3-3 tie, lifting Cleveland to a 4-3 win over first-place Minnesota Saturday at Progressive Field.

Steven Kwan 💣💥



HR #1 (Season)



HR #7 (Career)pic.twitter.com/kRjH030Lyu — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) May 7, 2023

Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save.

Cleveland entered the game ranked 27th in runs and dead last in homers, but scratched out an early 3-0 lead against Twins ace Sonny Gray.

The Twins ace was 4-0 with an 0.77 ERA starting the day.

Gray was also called for 2 pitch clock violations and walked in a run in Cleveland’s three-run 4th inning.

Sonny Gray was cruising until he's totally lost the strike zone in the fourth, not helped by messy infield defense behind him.



Looks like his release point has been a bit lower this inning and two pitch timer violations also haven't helped. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) May 6, 2023

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in that same inning for arguing that Jose Ramirez ran out of the baseline to escape a tag at third base.

One of the more wacky plays you'll see ends with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli being ejected pic.twitter.com/nwmCYIRuPe — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 6, 2023

Logan Allen went 5.2 innings for the Guardians, allowing 7 hits and 2 walks.

Max Kepler hit a 2-run homer off Allen in the 6th; it was Kepler’s 16th career HR in 29 games at Progressive Field.

Max Kepler 🤝 Progressive Field pic.twitter.com/PxpJ9taicJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 6, 2023

Trevor Stephan allowed a game-tying HR to Carlos Correa in the 7th but Sam Hentges got 2 big strikeouts in the 8th in his first game off the injured list.

