Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAY today for possible severe storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is an ALERT DAY for scattered storms, a few of which may become severe, as highs peak in the low 70s.

Tonight will feature scattered showers and lows in the lower 50s.

Expect morning fog and scattered showers on Monday with highs approaching 70.

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday through Friday marks the return of dry and pleasant weather.

